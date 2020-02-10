Cllr John McGahon has been eliminated following the eighth count at the Louth/East Meath count centre.

The distribution of Fianna Fáil Councillor James Byrne’s votes were made during the eighth count with his running mate Declan Breathnach the big winner having taken 2,225 of them to move into third place in the hunt for three of the five remaining seats.

Ged Nash also strengthened his position with 844 transfers to move into fourth with Fergus O’Dowd also receiving 505 votes.

The distribution of John McGahon’s vote could be pivotal. As a Dundalk candidate both Mark Dearey and former Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick will be hoping to benefit, as will his running mate Fergus O’Dowd.

This leaves the order of play as follows:

Breathnach, Declan +2,225 = 8,403

Nash, Ged +844 = 8,389

Fitzpatrick, Peter +178 = 8,379

Dearey, Mark +242 = 7,917

O’Dowd, Fergus +505 = 7,485

McGahon, John +96 = 4,738