Cllr Yore writes to Justice Minister calling for body cameras to be given to Gardaí

Local Councillor Maeve Yore has written to the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan TD and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris requesting body worn cameras be issued immediately to all frontline operational Garda personnel across the Republic.

The independent councillor pointed out that in the Report of Commission on The Future of Policing in Ireland 2018 there is a recommendation for body worn cameras to be deployed.

Cllr Yore said it is completely unacceptable that over a year has passed since the Government approved a Bill for the use of these cameras and added she will be writing to the new Government demanding urgent action on the progression of this Bill and Scheme.

She concluded by saying: “Our Gardaí work selflessly daily defending our communities and protecting our most vulnerable. We – as a Nation – need to show our commitment to An Garda Síochána and offer them support and protection through the Criminal Justice process.”