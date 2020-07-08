Closure order served on north Louth take away last month

A closure order was served on Giovanni’s Take Away in Rampark, Jenkinstown last month by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The north Louth take away was one of two premises nationwide, along with Dera in Dublin’s Parnell Street, to be shut down by the FSAI for breaches of food safety legislation pursuant to the FSAI Act 1990.

The Closure Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The closure order was served on Bit Shala on June 11th and lifted a day later for significant non compliance with an improvement order served on Giovanni’s on March 10th.

The report found all food handlers had not been trained, instructed and supervised commensurate with their work activities. They also did not ensure that all food was handled in such a manner so as to protect it from contamination. Handwashing procedures had not been put in place with handwashing not being carried out at frequent intervals and in particular, following tasks that may pose a risk of contamination.

Furthermore all articles, equipment and fittings had not been effectively cleaned and where necessary disinfected and were not maintained in a clean and hygienic condition. In addition, regard was not made to the proper and effective cleaning of hard to reach or out of sight areas. These areas have not been included in your cleaning schedule for regular and routine cleaning. A cleaning schedule outlining all areas to be cleaned, the frequency of cleaning and the detergents/disinfectants to be used had not been thoroughly developed.

HACCP procedures were also not in place while adequate procedures had not been put in place to ensure rapid cooling of foods which are cooked in advance.

Personal hygiene of staff was also criticised while the building was found to have not been made properly pest proof.