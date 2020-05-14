Cloudier but milder weather conditions expected over the next few days

It’s set to be a little cloudier over the coming days but conditions will be a little milder as well.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their forecast for this coming weekend.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – Cloudier than it’s been of late. Turning milder with temperatures into the mid to high teens. Apart from the odd patch of rain, nothing of significance showing over the next ten days.

“BACKGROUND – High pressure continues to dominate, but at a distance. This will allow a more Atlantic influence sneak through at times, most likely on Sunday and Monday. Otherwise it remains settled though sun may be a rarer sight than we’ve become used to.

“THURSDAY – Yesterday started cloudy and ended sunny. I’m expecting the opposite today. Cloudless clear blue skies this morning and early afternoon. However as the afternoon progresses we should see increasing cloud cover extending in from the north. Dry. Light to moderate NW winds (veering easterly later). Max 14°C. Dry and mostly cloudy tonight. Minimum 7°C.

“FRIDAY – A lot more cloud about than in recent days, mixed with a few sunny spells. Dry. Moderate NW winds. Max 14°C.

“SATURDAY – Cloudy. Slight risk this cloud could thicken enough to produce the odd spot of light rain. Moderate westerly winds. Max 14°C.

“SUNDAY – Similar to Saturday. Moderate to fresh SW winds bringing in slightly milder air. Max 15°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Messy, so keep an eye on my updates! High pressure will be the dominant influence on our weather, but we could see the odd touch of The Atlantic breaking through, most likely on Monday. Very little rain, with some parts remaining totally dry. Milder than it’s been with temperatures in the high teens. As I indicated last Monday, this high looks like it will bring lots of cloud with it. Its position to our south means it pulls in warmer but moister air from the SW. However I’m hopeful the sun will return later in the week. We could see that old pesky easterly winds return in the second half of the week, but I can’t be sure of this yet.”

