Cloudy but dry conditions expected for final few days of 2019

It’s due to be cloudy but mostly dry for the final few days of 2019.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest extended forecast, publish this morning.

Louth Weather said: “The Atlantic remains in charge, but high pressure is never too far away, so overall not too bad. Lots of ‘boring’ weather with the words ‘cloudy but dry’ repeated a lot in the forecasts. Temperatures well above average, especially at night. The 850hPa temperatures (at an altitude of about 1500m) will be exceptionally high, especially Sunday when they could reach 12°C. This is July territory.

“SATURDAY – Cloudy but mostly dry. Some patchy light rain possible late morning over more northern areas. Moderate southerly winds. Max 10°C.

“SUNDAY to WEDNESDAY – Little change. Yes you guessed it right .. cloudy but mostly dry!

“A few patches of light rain could occur, especially around higher ground, but many areas staying totally dry. A weak band of rain may cross the country Monday afternoon, but any rainfall amounts will be small. Indeed over the next ten days, we will probably only see 3mm of rain; that’s about what you’d get in five minutes during a heavy shower.

A few sunny breaks, the best chance of any will be on Tuesday, when high pressure will be over Ireland. Breezy but not too windy.

“Very mild with temperatures generally around 10°C day or night.

“Southerly winds may bring some sand deposits from The Sahara Desert on Monday.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – More of the same to start the new decade. Remaining mild too, with no sign of any proper winter weather on the way.”