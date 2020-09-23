Cluskey’s Bar and Restaurant available to lease

Cluskey’s Bar and Restaurant in Little Ash in Knockbridge has been placed up for rent.

The landmark roadside premises on the main Dundalk to Carrickmacross Road is available for an undisclosed sum by local estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll.

The bar and restaurant had been run by Vincent Byrne and his family since July 2011 but they announced earlier this summer that they would not be re-opening after closing their doors due to Covid-19 restrictions in March and subsequently took on The Valley Lodge in Carrickmacross.

Now a new operator is being sought for a venue that has always been well known for its food.

Extending to 464sqm (5,000sq fit), the property boasts a bar, lounge, pool area and spacious restaurant with seating for approximately 100. There is also a garden area and enormous potential to extend subject to planning permission.

Further details can be had by contacting Sherry FitzGerald Carroll on 042 9332173.