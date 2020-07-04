Cluskey’s Bar, Restaurant and Guesthouse will not be re-opening

Cluskey’s Bar, Restaurant and Guesthouse at Little Ash in Knockbridge has announced it will not be re-opening.

The popular venue on the main Dundalk to Carrickmacross Road has been run by Vincent Byrne and his family since July 2011, during which time it has earned a fine reputation for its food menu.

Sadly Vincent announced on social media last night that Cluskey’s would not be re-opening having closed its doors in March at the onset of Covid-19.

Instead, the family have taken on The Valley Lodge in Carrickmacross.

Vincent said: “Hello to all our valued friends and customers. Unfortunately it’s with a heavy heart and regret that we write this post. As you already have guessed Cluskey’s Bar & Restaurant will NOT be reopening in the future.

“Our doors are closed and personally to say we are totally devastated would be an absolute understatement but this news is totally out of our control.

“I find it so hard to put into words how grateful we are to every single customer that walked through our doors and supported us for food and drinks and all the celebrations in our super venue over the last 9 years.

“To my family and hardworking staff for their support and strength to make this dream a reality.

“So to the good news… I am happy to let everyone know that we have reopened in The Valley Lodge, Carrickmacross and cannot wait to see you all again.”

The closure of Cluskey’s is the second public house in the area to announce it will not be re-opening with Eamo’s Bar in Louth Village reaching the same decision last week.