Coastal flooding likely today as Storm Ellen continues to batter Ireland

It’s due to be a very windy day today as Storm Ellen continues to batter Ireland.

Local forecaster Louth Weather says gusts of 60kph were possible today with the possibility of coastal flooding.

Louth Weather’s forecast for today read: “A very windy day with SE winds gusting over 60kph, winds strongest in the vicinity of showers.

“There’s a very high tide just after 1pm today which may result in some coastal flooding, with traffic disruption in the Quays area of Drogheda and The Fairgreen Dundalk possible. People should exercise extreme caution in coastal areas today.

“Some sunny spells this morning but by 11am I’m expecting the first showers to start reaching the county. Some of these will be heavy, with thunder a high possibility. With strong wind sheer, also keep an eye out for funnel clouds. Showers will continue on and off throughout the day.

“Tonight sees another blast of strong winds. I expect them to peak for a short time around midnight. Again coastal flooding is possible between 1am and 2am.”

