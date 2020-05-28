Coastguard and RNLI call to Blackrock was a false alarm

The incident at Blackrock yesterday in which both the Irish Coastguard Helicopter and Clogherhead RNLI attended turned out to be a false alarm.

Shortly after 2.15pm they, along with members of An Garda Síochána, rushed to Blackrock amid reports of two men missing.

The lifeboat, assisted by the helicopter above, searched near the River Fane as well as carried out a comprehensive search of the foreshore and riverbank as well as the water.

After approximately 90 minutes, the area was deemed clear however and all services were stood down.

Yesterday’s incident was the second time the rescue services were called to Blackrock in a matter of days after two teenagers were rescued on Saturday after getting into difficulty while paddle boarding.