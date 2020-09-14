Coca-Cola offering free soft drink in selected local bars to mark their re-opening

To celebrate the re-opening of bars, restaurants and cafés, Coca-Cola Ireland are offering you the chance to claim a free Coke in your local.

Simply log on to www.coca-cola.ie/thiscokeisonus and get your Coke coupon.

Then call in to participating bars, restaurants and cafes to redeem it.

Local venues accepting the coupons include Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant in Rockmarshall, the Lisdoo on the Newry Road, The Malt House on the Dublin Road, The Windsor on Vincent Avenue, Brubakers and The Rum House on Park Street, The Carrickdale Hotel, River Café in the Marshes Shopping Centre and RockSalt on Earl Street.

Each coupon from the This Coke Is On Us campaign is valid for one transaction. You can redeem it once, in one outlet for one single serve of Coca‑Cola, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke.