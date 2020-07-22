Coffey calls for investment in community and volunteer sector in Budget 2021

Local Councillor Emma Coffey says that investment in the community and voluntary sector must be a priority in Budget 2021.

The Fianna Fáil representative, the current chairperson of the Dundalk Municipal District Committee, said in a statement that many cuts made in this sector in the last recession had yet to be restored.

As a result, she felt it was important that this area was prioritized to ensure communities continue to flourish in the years ahead.

Cllr Coffey said: “As someone who is a volunteer board member of a number of Community Groups in the county, it’s important to note that the cuts to funding for the Community and Voluntary sector made during the last recession have yet to be restored.

“One of the few positives out of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it highlighted importance of communities and the active role many community organisations have played in ensuring services have been provided to the people that need them most in our local areas. This support must now be formally recognised with investment in programmes that support community engagement, deal with deficit demand, tackle social exclusion, and sustain communities.

“This funding must also take into account that, regardless if the organisation is a professional or voluntary entity, both have the same legal and fiduciary responsibilities. As a result, the increased administrative and regulatory duties imposed upon the voluntary sector means that resources that would otherwise be dedicated to frontline and core services are diverted to administration and consultant’s costs. This must be streamlined with recognition given to the size and capacity of the range of organisations within the sector.

“Furthermore increased funding to support community development, especially in rural areas and areas of high disadvantage, has to be a given in the upcoming budget. Government must increase funding allocations to LEADER (the funding programme to support the social and economic development of areas) particularly to offset where practical, any reduction of EU CAP funding to the rural and agricultural sector. Such funding allocation should also include additional SICAP (the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme) to support the development of local communities.

“Many do not realise that under the Community Organisation umbrella there is a diverse scope of organisations within the social enterprise arena, ranging from those responding to ‘deficit demand’, particularly in under-represented and disadvantaged areas, to social entrepreneurs whose business model is most closely aligned to the commercial sector. The National Social Enterprise Strategy, published last year, sets out a very ambitious plan to ensure the sustainability of Social Enterprises, however is this another Social Enterprise Plan that will remain gathering dust on a Government Department Shelf? If this Plan is to succeed and our Social Enterprises survive and thrive, they must be adequately resourced and resources allocated to take account of the diverse range of services provided.

“One cannot underestimate the value of the sleeping giant of community organisations that was awakened in the Covid Pandemic. For once the organisations that are often unnoticed, have had the spotlight shone on the very important work they do during this crisis. In light of this, our current government cannot ignore the lack of investment in this sector anymore and must give the financial support, not just that it needs, but that it richly deserves, to ensure the direct benefit to our communities are being achieved,” said Cllr Coffey.