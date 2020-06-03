Coffey elected new chair of Dundalk Municipal District Committee

Local Councillor Emma Coffey was elected as the new chairperson of the Dundalk Municipal District at their monthly meeting yesterday in Dundalk Town Hall.

Emma, who was previously vice chair in 2017/2018, succeeds John McGahon in the role.

She is the third Fianna Fáil chair of the committee since it was established in 2014, following in the footsteps of Declan Breathnach and Conor Keelan.

Emma Coffey (centre) with her Fianna Fáil colleagues after being elected as the new chair of Dundalk Municipal District Committee yesterday. From left: Cllrs Liam Reilly, Conor Keelan, Emma Coffey, Erin McGreehan and Seán Kelly

Having been elected with seven votes, Cllr Coffey’s elevation continues the trend of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens voting together to deny a Sinn Féin chairperson from taking charge.

Reacting to her election on social media, Cllr Coffey said she was “very privileged” to be the new Cathaoirleach.

She said: “I look forward to being in the role for the next 12 months and I will be proactive in shaping our own future, and appreciate that we as people are the glue that bind our community.

“Let’s harness that good natured goodwill and drive forward to make sure that the great Town of Dundalk can survive, can thrive and be on the front line of recovery.”