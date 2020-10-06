Coláiste Chú Chulainn helped build pilot Covid-19 Inspection Model

Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk was part of a pilot project with the Department of Education and Skills to support the return of schools safely.

Principal Thomas Sharkey outlined the project: “The school was approached by the Department of Education and Skills to help them devise a new model of inspection visit. The priority for everybody in education is to have all students safe and knowing they are safe.

“The inspection model meant that DES inspectors looked at 35 elements of school, from the presence of sanitisers, class routines, procedures around unexpected illnesses and the correct collation of data.

“We have worked hard over the last number of years. The Department has made additional finance, supplies and staff available to all schools. We demonstrated the correct utilisation of these resources.

“The inspection took place on the 28th September and the inspectors report issued the following day. As principal of Coláiste Chú Chulainn, I am proud of all our students and staff for all that is being done to keep everybody safe. We have published the inspector’s report on our school website www.colaistecc.ie so other schools can follow the model we used and to ensure public confidence in the work of all schools.”