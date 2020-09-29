Coláiste Chú Chulainn teacher celebrates Clan na Gael success with students

Coláiste Chú Chulainn teacher Shannen McLaughlin recently captained local GAA club Clan na Gael to victory in the Intermediate Championship with students from the school congratulating and celebrating the success with her.

A statement from the school said: “Coláiste Chú Chulainn’s Shannen McLaughlin Captained Clan na Gael to their first Intermediate title when they overcame Naomh Fionbarra in an enthralling game recently. A point the mere difference n a nail biting final.”

Shannen told Talk of the Town: “It’s just wonderful to have a victory for our club. It has been a strange year and it is important for ladies’ football in Dundalk that we had this victory.

“The students in school have been great, with messages of support and congratulations. Please God we can get back to full football in school when it is safe to do so. We have a new sport’s field and are anxious to get playing on it.”