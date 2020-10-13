Coláiste Chú Chulainn uses its millionth litre of harvested rainwater

Local school Coláiste Chú Chulainn passed another landmark last week when it used its 1 millionth litre of harvested rainwater.

Principal Thomas Sharkey remarked: “Our school was built to support education in a new and modern world. This means we minimise our impact on the environment. The rainwater is harvested and stored in tanks which supply our school toilets.

“Less than two years or just 66 weeks of school after starting to use this system, our rainwater usage meter read 1,000,000 litres on the 8th of October 2020. This is the equivalent of 6,290 barrels of water or 11 years of an average household water usage.

“We are proud of our achievement in reducing our burden on the environment. There is no need to use treated water in school toilets. That treated water is a valuable resource which is needed for homes, hospitals and industry.

“Our students learn the best of habits to support our environment and become activists in building a sustainable future,” he said.