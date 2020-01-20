Coláiste Rís teacher passes away after short illness

The death has occurred of Coláiste Rís schoolteacher Greg (Gregory) Sexton after a short illness.

The teacher, best known for teaching English at the Yorke Street school, passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

From Meadowlands in Carrickmacross and formerly of Dundrum in Dublin, he is survived by his wife Sonya, son Luke, daughter Lara, mother Nora, brother Karl, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and colleagues and students past and present at Coláiste Rís.

He was predeceased by his father John.

He will be reposing at Lonergan Funeral Directors’ Funeral Home, Main Street, Carrickmacross from 2pm until 8pm today. Removal on Tuesday, 21st January, on foot, to St Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

Funeral Home private on Tuesday morning.

Sympathy to Greg’s family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.