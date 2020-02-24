Cold and windy week in store but drier than of late

It’s due to be a cold and windy week on the local weather front but the good news is that it is due to be drier than of late.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “No sign of The Atlantic giving up its long hold on our weather patterns. However there are some differences this week. The jetstream is not as strong and therefore I do not expect lows to develop at the speed or intensity as in recent weeks. So less wind and rain to come. However the jetstream is positioning further south and this will mean we’re are in for a colder than average week.

“MONDAY – Mostly cloudy with some sunny spells during the afternoon. A few showers about too but overall quite dry. Calm early this morning as the low passes right over us. Westerly winds picking up soon on the back end of the low, but easing again this later in the afternoon and evening. Mild at 10°C now, but temperatures will drop as the day progresses. Tonight sees a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few showers which will be wintry over the hills. Minimum 3°C.

“TUESDAY – Mostly dry and cloudy, with some sunny spells and showers. The showers are most likely in the afternoon and any heavier ones could turn wintry even at lower levels. Fresh westerly winds. Max 4°C though feeling more like -1°C in the wind. Cold Tuesday night with a few wintry showers.

“WEDNESDAY – Still a few showers about but mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 5°C.

“THURSDAY – A dry day with some decent sunny intervals. Moderate westerly winds. Max 6°C.

“FRIDAY – Some light rain possible at times. Moderate southerly winds. Slightly milder at 8°C.

“THE WEEKEND – A low looks set to pass close just north of Ireland. It’s too far off to start looking at the details but it may drag down some cold air in its wake.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – No significant change.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.