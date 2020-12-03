Cold weather in store but dry conditions expected apart from Friday

The coming days are set to be cold.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

The local forecaster expects it to be windy and wet at times on Friday but otherwise there will be lots of dry and calm weather over the coming days.

Louth Weather’s summary for Thursday to Sunday reads as follows:

Temperatures – Below average

Rainfall – Below average

Winds – Windy Friday otherwise light winds

Sunshine totals – Average

Sunrise – 8.30am

Sunset – 4.05pm

“BACKGROUND – Low pressure systems centred over Britain will drag down a cold airflow from polar regions over the coming days. Some precipitation, in the form of showers or bands of rain, could develop within these systems, but at present it looks like this will only happen on Friday.

“THURSDAY – Dry. A mix of sunny spells and clouds. Moderate NW winds. Very cold with temperatures struggling to 4°C. Clear spells and clouds tonight. Widespread sharp frost, especially in areas where skies remain clear. Minimum 0°C.

“FRIDAY – Mostly cloudy. Showers at times throughout the day, these wintry over the mountains. There’s also a chance these showers will merge into longer spells of rain later in the afternoon and evening. Becoming very windy with NW winds gusting over 60kph. Cold at just 5°C. Further showers Friday night with minimum temperatures of 5°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate northerly winds. Max 6°C. Clear with frost and mist developing on Saturday night.

“SUNDAY – A misty start. Dry. Some decent spells of sunshine throughout the day. Light NE breeze. Max 5°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a continuation of this cold weather. Light winds Monday to Wednesday. Little or no rain next week. Cloudy at times but much more sunshine than we have seen of late.

“Finally, while there’s a chance of some snow over the highest mountains late Friday, there’s no signs of any proper winter weather over the coming ten days. PS I’d ask people to please stop asking about the rubbish that the usual click baiters are putting on social media.”

You can keep up to date on Louth Weather’s updates here.