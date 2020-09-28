Cold week ahead on the local weather front

It’s set to be a cold week ahead but there will be little rainfall apart from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Colder than average, especially Thursday to Saturday

Apart from Tuesday night / Wednesday morning, rainfall will be below normal

Less sunshine than we would expect

Windy Wednesday and the weekend, otherwise light to moderate winds.

“BACKGROUND – The high pressure that gave us the fine weather over recent days fades away though Monday and Tuesday. The first of many lows arrives early Wednesday, and while none look particularly deep at this stage, they will dominate our weather right into the following week. Weather forecasting is far from an exact science, and with the compacted setup later in the week, I would expect changes, with some big local variances also likely.

“MONDAY – Patchy rain on and off this morning will clear around 11am. This afternoon and evening will be dry with lots of blue skies and sunshine. Moderate NW winds. Feeling milder than recent days at 16°C. Clear and dry tonight. Light winds. Minimum 6°C.

“TUESDAY – A dry and sunny morning. Cloud increasing through the afternoon, but staying dry. Light SW winds to begin, will pick up slowly as the day progresses. Max 15°C.

Becoming wet and windy later on Tuesday night.

“WEDNESDAY – Overnight rain will continue through Wednesday morning. The afternoon should turn brighter and drier, but there will be some showers about. Strong southerly winds to begin, will ease slowly during the day. Max 14°C.

“THURSDAY – A mix of clouds and sunny spells, with some showers, these most likely during the afternoon. Moderate westerly winds. Max 12°C.

“FRIDAY – A similar day to Thursday. Fresh northerly winds making it feel cold. Max 12°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Complicated setup with low pressure not far away. My best guess is for windy, showery weather.”

