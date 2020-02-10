Cold, wet and windy week in store

It’s due to be a largely cold and wet and windy week.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next seven days.

While things will calm down in midweek, it will become more unsettled heading into the weekend.

Louth Weather said: “A cold showery NW flow on Monday and Tuesday. Calmer on Wednesday. From Thursday it becomes unsettled with areas of low pressure expected to pass close to Ireland on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The jetstream will not be as strong as it was over recent days, so these lows should not be as deep. However it’s still a long way off.

“MONDAY – Mostly cloudy. Good dry periods but showers at times. These showers will be wintry over about 400m. Moderate to fresh westerly winds will become strong in the vicinity of showers. Max 5°C. This evening and overnight, showers will become wintry even at lower levels. The chances of the snow lying at lower levels is very low. Indeed today and tomorrow present the best chance of the winter (so far) for us to see some flakes of snow. 850hpa temperatures of -8.5°C are the lowest of the winter. However the showers will be weakening as they cross the country and are hit and miss, so not everywhere will get them.

“TUESDAY – Even colder. Again where showers occur they will be wintry. However while we may see some flakes of snow, the chances of it lying at lower levels are low. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 4°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Dry and cold. A mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate westerly winds. Max 5°C.

“THURSDAY – Rain Wednesday night may linger into Thursday morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy but dry. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max 7°C.

“FRIDAY – some rain, mostly likely in the morning. Fresh southerly winds. Max 11°C

“THE WEEKEND – The details are unclear but some wet and windy weather both days.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – I’m not expecting any changes from the current setup, so it looks like more unsettled weather through next week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.