Colder conditions set to arrive midweek but Tuesday will be hottest day of the year

The good weather we have enjoyed over the Bank Holiday weekend is set to turn cooler by Wednesday but Tuesday is set to be the hottest day of the year.

That’s according to Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “Beautiful Monday and much of Tuesday. Then much colder with more cloud than sun. Little in the way of rain on the way. Windier from Wednesday.

“BACKGROUND – Meteorological summer starts today. High pressure dominates Monday and much of Tuesday. Then we have a change as low pressure to our east and high to our West force down some cold air from Arctic regions. The sort of event snow lovers would like to see in winter.

“MONDAY – A cracking day. Warmest of the year so far for us here in Louth. Easterly winds continue to ease off this evening. Calm and clear tonight. Warm at 13°C.

“TUESDAY – We say goodbye to those easterly winds that have kept it cool over the past few days. So temperatures tomorrow will easily be the warmest so far this year at 23°C. Sunny through the morning and much of the afternoon. However I expect it to become cloudy later with maybe the odd shower about too.

“WEDNESDAY – A cloudy day. Generally dry. A big shock to the system as fresh northerly winds pull temperatures back to 15°C but feeling more like just 10°C.

“THURSDAY – Similar to Wednesday.

“FRIDAY – Again little change but hopefully we’ll see some more sun. Fresh occasionally strong NW winds. Max 14°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Cloudy but dry. Windy with fresh to strong NW winds. Cold at just 13°C but feeling more like 8 or 9°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – It looks like high pressure will continue its influence out to our west or southwest. But it will be a long way away, so I expect middle of the road weather next week.”