Colder weather and more unsettled conditions expected this week

The week ahead is expected to be more unsettled than last week with conditions set to get colder as the week progresses.

That’s according to local forecaster Louth Weather in their latest update on the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “More unsettled than last week, but not too bad either. Time to put away the shorts and dig out the winter woolies as it will get much colder.

“SUMMARY

Colder than average

Slightly drier than normal

Windier than average

Average sunshine

Sunrise 7.15am

Sunset 7.20pm

“BACKGROUND – The area of high pressure that has given us the fine dry weather over the past week, weakens today and is pushed east over Europe. It will be replaced by more unsettled weather as low pressure and The Atlantic take control. With a NW airflow, it will turn more autumnal as temperatures drop back substantially. We’ve had a few recent days of 20°C plus and nights above 16°C. We could see temperatures down almost 10°C on these values this week.

“MONDAY – Some sunny spells this morning but cloud will push in from the west as the day progresses. Dry. Moderate westerly winds. Max 17°C.

Dry and cloudy tonight. Minimum 13°C

“TUESDAY – Cloudy. Dry for the morning and much of the afternoon. Rain arriving late afternoon will clear later in the evening. Fresh SW winds. Max 17°C.

“WEDNESDAY – A few showers about in the afternoon, but a lot of dry weather, with some decent sunny spells at times. Moderate westerly winds. Much colder air arrives with a maximum of just 13°C.

“THURSDAY – Not sure yet on this one! As I mentioned last Thursday, there’s a risk of a low coming in close to us. At the moment it looks like it won’t, with sunshine and showers, these mostly likely during the afternoon, but keep an eye out for updates later in the week. Moderate, occasionally fresh, NW winds. Cold at just 12°C.

“FRIDAY – A mix of sunny spells and showers. Fresh, possibly strong, NW winds. Max 13°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications suggest a dry weekend. Some sunshine on Saturday, with Sunday looking mostly cloudy. Moderate westerly winds.”

