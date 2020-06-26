Colgan believes he is the right man to replace McGahon on Council

Local businessman Craig Colgan has thrown his name into the race to replace recently appointed Senator John McGahon.

Colgan, who runs Sailor Sharkey Barbers on the Castletown Road, is one of four names to have put their name forward for the Fine Gael convention in Dundalk-Carlingford to replace Cllr McGahon on July 14th.

Also in the running are Roisin Duffy and John Reilly, who previously ran unsuccessfully in the 2019 and 2004 local elections, and Colman Ryan.

In a statement to Talk of the Town, Colgan said he was passionate about helping to improve the area.

“Since moving to Dundalk in 2006, I have embraced the town and everything that it has to offer. I’ve participated in a wide range of local events, carried out volunteer work and seen all facets of life in the area from working at The Dundalk Democrat, PayPal and most recently Sailor Sharkey’s.

“Having only opened up my own business in 2018, I can empathise with the struggle any business owner goes through. Being a barber, I also have customers from all walks of life and quite often they open up to me about their thoughts on the area and how it can be improved.

“I want to channel that into the role and that’s why I’ve put my name forward to replace John McGahon on Louth County Council. If successful, I’d hope to open an office on the Castletown Road so that the people of Dundalk-Carlingford can pop in and discuss matters with me.

“Having an office in Dundalk will give the electorate the feeling that they always have a place to come and chat about issues and will ensure I’m constantly in the loop with regards to the mood of the people and the things that matter to them.”

Colgan also said that the next few years were critical for Fine Gael to strengthen their position in north Louth.

“The next local elections in 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of the last time two Fine Gael candidates were elected in the Dundalk-Carlingford constituency.

“If co-opted onto the council, I would be looking to not alone build up my own profile to gain re-election in four years’ time but I’d also be looking to work with another candidate so that they can join me on the council next time out.

“When Thomas Elmore and Patrick O’Hare were elected in 1974, Fine Gael’s share of the vote in the constituency was 46.8%.

“Despite the constituency expanding from a three seater to a six seater, Fine Gael’s vote has been steadily falling ever since then to the point where it has more than halved.

“In that time other parties have made great strides in this area and overtaken Fine Gael in terms of the number of seats they have won. We now need to address this slide. I want to continue on John McGahon’s hard work so that both party members and the people of the constituency feel they have a Fine Gael councillor who will do their all on their behalf.

“In order to do this I am relying on Fine Gael members in Dundalk-Carlingford to support me and I hope they will. I can promise them one thing, I won’t let them down if they show faith in me,” said Colgan.