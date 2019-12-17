Collections at bring banks to increase this Christmas

Councillor Joanna Byrne has called on Louth County Council to empty bring banks more frequently throughout the county over the Christmas period.

Speaking at this week’s monthly meeting of the local authority, the Sinn Féin Councillor said that last year, despite best endeavours, the collections on the 21st, 22nd, 28th of December plus the 2nd of January were not sufficient to cope with the demand.

“Despite somewhere in the region of 170 tonnes of glass being collected, we faced a major issue of bring banks being full and people not being able to recycle properly, and hence a congestion of litter around them,” Cllr, Byrne said.

“Confronted with full bring banks people often leave bottles on the ground believing they will be collected. In fact they are littering and could be prosecuted.”

“I ask that we get pro-active instead of re-active and additional collections be scheduled now this week, in advance of the Christmas Period.”

Director of Services for Operations Catherine Duff confirmed to Cllr Byrne that Louth County Council will increase the service and add extra collections. Cllr Byrne asked for this information to be relayed to both the members of the Council and the public this week.