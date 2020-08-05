Collon Animal Sanctuary to close its doors

Collon Animal Sanctuary has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

While based in the south of the county, many people throughout Louth and further afield have used the Drogheda Road facility over the course of its 37 years in operation.

Sadly, the sanctuary announced via Facebook this evening that it would be closing on August 31st.

They said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce that after 37 years that Collon Animal Sanctuary is closing our doors.

“It has been an extremely hard decision that’s been looming for the the last while due to financial and health reasons.

“So as of the 31st of August 2020 Collon Animal Sanctuary will be no longer be in a position to care for the animals.

“While we have been working hard behind the scenes to rehome the animal’s in our care we still have a small number that now need your help.

🐾💗

“Operating as a non kill shelter we are urgently appealing for rescue offers for the 6 dogs still in our care, they really deserve a chance.

“We also have 2 Goats, a Snake, Guinea pigs and Cats that will need rescue or home offers.

“We are very grateful to have had the support of Westgate Veterinary Hospital with the various species of animals we have had in our care over the years, ranging from our beautiful boy Max, the Lynx who lived to a great age of 16yrs then all the dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, foxes, snakes etc.

“We hugely appreciate everyone’s generosity over the years, we have had wonderful support from too many to mention.

“It’s breaking our hearts but sadly we just feel it’s time.”