Colm Markey to replace McGuinness as MEP for Midlands-North West

Fine Gael have confirmed that Louth County Councillor Colm Markey will replace Ireland’s new European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness as MEP for the Midlands-North West constituency.

It was confirmed this morning that Ms McGuinness would succeed Phil Hogan, with local councillor Markey set to be benefit.

The Togher man has been on Louth County Council since 2009.

Reacting to his promotion, he said: “I am deeply honoured at my appointment as one of Ireland’s MEPs for the Midlands-North West constituency and am committed to working hard for my constituents and to advancing Ireland’s interests at European level.

“I have worked closely with my predecessor Mairead McGuinness for almost two decades and I wish her all the best in her new role as European Commissioner in what will be a crucial period with the challenges presented by Brexit and Covid-19 for the island of Ireland.”

As a former president of Macra na Fierce, Markey said agriculture would be a big focus for him in the European Parliament.

My background is in agriculture so working on the crucial area of Brexit to secure the interests of Irish agriculture, fisheries, export businesses and the wider economy is vitally important to me,” Cllr Markey explained.

“The negotiation of the next CAP agreement will be critically important for the next decade of farming and securing a deal that will continue to deliver on farm income, improvements in animal welfare, and better environmental outcomes, and that is something that I will also prioritise.

“Having served as Chairman of a Leader local rural development company for four years, I learned so much about rural development and pursuing EU funding opportunities through Community-led Local Development which I believe serves me in good stead in my new role.”

He added that Brexit would also be a big focus for people in border areas.

“Coming from a border county, I am acutely aware of the challenges that the region faces and will ensure the voices of Irish citizens, local organisations and businesses are heard in the European Parliament,” he said.

Local Senator John McGahon congratulated Mairead McGuinness on her proposal as an EU Commissioner and Cllr Markey on his promotion.

Speaking on the announcement, Senator McGahon said: “I first met Mairead in 2004 when she was first running for the European Parliament, but I have worked closely with her since my election to Louth County Council in 2014 and subsequently the Seanad this year.

“Mairead has been an outstanding MEP and has represented Ireland exceptionally well on the European and International stage. I have absolutely no doubt that Mairead will play a vital role in the Commission.

“The proposed role of Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets portfolio once approved by the European Parliament within the Commission is a very important one and Mairead will be able to use all of her experience as an MEP and Vice President of the European Parliament to great effect.

“I would also like to warmly congratulate my colleague Colm Markey on his appointment as a Member of the European Parliament in the as a result of Mairead being proposed to be Irelands next EU Commissioner.

“I served alongside Colm on Louth County Council for six years, he has been an excellent Councillor for Mid Louth since 2009 and his knowledge of agricultural issues is unparalleled.

“Colm has years of experience having previously served as president of Macra na Feirme. Chairperson of Louth County Council, leader of the Fine Gael group, while running his own farm in County Louth.

“He will be an excellent addition to the European Parliament and as a representative for the Midlands-Northwest region.”