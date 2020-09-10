Communication mast at local GAA pitch given the go ahead following appeal

The go ahead has been given for a telecommunications mast at a local GAA pitch in Dundalk which had previously been refused by Louth County Council.

Shared Access Limited had lodged a planning application with the local authority seeking to install the mobile phone antenna at the Dundalk Young Irelands pitch at Rockfield Court, off Hoey’s Lane in January.

This was rejected by Louth County Council in March but an appeal was subsequently lodged by Shared Access Limited with An Bord Pleanála who have decided to grant permission for the mast with conditions.

They had initially sought permission to remove an existing 19.3m tall floodlight and replace it with a 27m monopole which would support telecommunications antennae for use by Eir and other operators, which with the installation of dishes, remote radio units and ground based equipment cabinets would provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile electronic communication services.

The existing flood light lamps would have been reattached to the replacement structure at 19.3m.

Louth County Council had rejected the original application on the basis that it was on lands zoned ‘Recreation, Amenity and Open Space’ within the Dundalk & Environs Development Plan 2009 – 2015. They said they considered the proposed development to be a “non permitted use.”

In reaching their decision An Bord Pleanála said: “Having regard to the provisions of the National Planning Framework, the Dundalk and Environs Development Plan 2009-2015 (as varied and extended), the Telecommunications Antennae and Support Structures – Guidelines for Planning Authorities (1996) and associated Circular Letter PL07/12, the existing pattern of development in the area, and the nature and scale of the proposed development, it is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity. The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

“The Board considered that a grant of permission that could materially

contravene the policy provisions of the Dundalk and Environs Development

Plan 2009-2015 (as varied and extended) would be justified in accordance with sections 37(2)(b)(i), (ii) and (iii) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended, having regard to:

the deficiency in mobile telecommunications coverage in the area

the provisions of section 9.2 of the development plan

objective 49 of the National Planning Framework 2018-2040, and

section 1.2 of the Telecommunications Antennae and Support Structures Guidelines (1996).”

The six conditions related to the original plans being strictly adhered to, colour schemes of the mast and fencing to be agreed, that the mast should be removed within six months of the date of cessation of use, surface water drainage arrangements, that no advertising be allowed on it and that a low intensity fixed red obstacle light shall be fitted as close to the top of the mast as is practicable.

Local resident Brendan Gill had objected to the original application citing concerns over Electric Magnetic Frequeuncy Radiation which he feels can cause cancer, triples the risk of miscarriages and damages male reproductive health.