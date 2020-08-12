Community groups in Louth to benefit from €169,823 in funding for upgrades

Community centres and facilities in Louth will benefit from €169,823 for essential upgrades and maintenance as part of the Government’s stimulus package.

Funding worth a total of €5 million will be provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Community Enhancement Programme and is in addition to €2 million provided earlier this year.

News of the funding was welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd, who said: “The Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) seeks to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities through capital grants allocated to community groups.

“The funding can be used for the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres, and community buildings.

“We depend hugely on community groups in Louth and I hope that this funding will help them to continue the important work that they carry out within our society.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for community groups across the country that have stepped up to the plate in providing essential services and activities.

“Today’s announcement complements other funding announced recently by the Department, such as an additional €10m funding for the Town and Village Renewal scheme under the Government’s July stimulus package, previous funding of €2m under the Community Enhancement Programme, and the €35m COVID-19 Stability Fund.

“The CEP is administered by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDC) in County Louth. In order to allow flexibility the Department will allow each Local Community Development Committee to set its own closing date to best suit its area with the only requirement that all closing dates are no later than end October 2020. Groups should check with their LCDC for further details.”