A Commuter Jobs Expo will take place next Thursday February 13th at the City North Hotel at Gormanston, off the M1 motorway.

The free event is aimed at all those commuters looking for a job closer to home.

It runs from 2pm to 8pm on the day and will feature over 55 exhibitors, a careers clinic, details on upskilling opportunities and about remote working.

You can register now at www.m1skillnet.ie