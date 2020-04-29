Complaints over rise in illegal dumping in Dundalk

A local resident has complained about the level of illegal dumping close to his home in the Seatown area.

Igor Krumpestar has shared photos with Talk of the Town of a number of household items being dumped at the back of his house between Broughton Street and Mary Street North.

This is despite a sign being erected recently appealing for no littering to take place here.

Igor said: “I just wanted to share this photo of the back of the street, where I live. People seem to think it’s a dumping ground.

“We’ve struggled in the past with trying to keep this area clean and even now that a sign has been put in place, it’s become increasingly worse now with the lockdown, with a complete disregard of some people.

“In the current situation and with so much time on our hands, we should be trying to make our town a better place to live, but it seems to be the opposite mindset of some.”

If you spot any illegal dumping in the area you should contact either the Gardaí or Louth County Council’s litter warden on 1890 202303.