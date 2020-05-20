Confidence building course for visually impaired people in Louth moves online

Sight loss charity Fighting Blindness is adapting their popular face to face confidence building course for visually impaired people living in Louth. To meet Covid-19 social distancing guidelines, the five week course, Living with Sight Loss, will be delivered online through video conferencing technology this June.



The free course will begin on Tuesday, June 16 and run every Tuesday and Thursday from 2pm to 3.30pm. The course will finish Tuesday, July 16.



According to the most recent statistics, there are over 1,632 people in Louth who are living with vision impairment or blindness.



Living with Sight Loss is designed to increase the confidence and independence of people who are living with any form of sight loss. The informal course will provide information and practical advice on a range of essential everyday topics such as getting out and about, information about welfare rights, and how technology can make life that bit easier.



Margaret, a participant in the Living with Sight Loss course in Letterkenny, said, “Sight loss is so broad, everyone sees things differently, there was good learning in this for me while on the course, that it is not just one eye condition. I found it very social and good for people to know they’re not alone.”



Eric Beggs, attendee at a previous Living with Sight Loss course in Dundalk said, “It was a brilliant course and I really did learn a lot. It was practical and useful. I would 110% recommend this to other people living with sight loss and their families.”



The course is available to anyone living with sight loss in the border counties of Ireland – Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth.



The course is delivered through the accessible video conferencing platform Zoom. A telephone dial in option is also available.



Places are limited and must be booked in advance by contacting Fighting Blindness on 01 674 6496 or needtotalk@fightingblindness.ie.



This course is delivered through the ‘Need to Talk’ project, an emotional support and confidence building service supported by the European Union’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).



For more information about the Need to Talk counselling and confidence support service visit www.fightingblindness.ie/support/need-to-talk