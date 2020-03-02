Connolly releases latest work ‘The Lighthouse’

Local poet, writer and artist Brendan Connolly has recently released his latest offering ‘The Lighthouse’.

‘The Lighthouse’ is described as a “fascinating anthology of Franciscan collage art concerning holistic and enlightenment themes – including gospel, light, and fruit – sketches and watercolour paintings.”

It follows the release of four anthologies of poetry from Brendan – The Bridle Path, Greenwich Mean Time, The Magpie, and Grapefruit; 2 autobiographies, The Sixth Lantern and The Glimmer Man; and anthology of collage art and poetry, The Litany of Ages.

You can buy a copies of Brendan’s works here.