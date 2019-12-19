Conor McCormack confirms departure from Cork City

Greenore man Conor McCormack yesterday confirmed his departure from Cork City FC.

The 29-year-old former Bellurgan Utd player had an offer to extend his deal on Leeside but has opted to leave Turner’s Cross for a new challenge.

McCormack’s next destination is yet to be confirmed although he is understood to have received a number of offers from clubs either side of the border with former club Derry City amongst those keen on his services.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to wear the Cork City jersey week in week out the last 3 years,” McCormack wrote on Twitter yesterday.

“To everyone involved at the club I want to wish them all the very best in the future and thank them for all the hard work they put in behind the scenes. To all the players I’ve played with thanks for all the amazing memories.

“Most importantly a big thank you to the incredible fans for your support through the years. I’ll never forget the nights we had the Cross rocking you’s made me feel right at home from day 1.”

McCormack, who previously played for Derry, Shamrock Rovers, and St Patrick’s Athletic, was signed for Cork by John Caulfield in 2017 and helped the club to a league and FAI Cup double in 2017.