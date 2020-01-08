Conor McDonald completes move to club in Australia

Dundalk footballer Conor McDonald has completed a move to Australian National Premier Leagues Victoria side Melbourne Knights FC.

The move will leave the former Dundalk FC player playing just below the A-League Down Under.

He joins Melbourne Knights from Southern United in the ISPS Handa Premier League in New Zealand.

The 24-year-old, who has also played with Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville, said he was looking forward to the move and working under manager Stuart Munro.

“When Stuart made contact with me a couple of months ago, I was excited with his vision and the idea of plying my trade in Australia for the first time.

“From what I’ve heard and read about the club I’m under no illusion of the history and expectations that come with joining such a big club in Australian football. I haven’t come here for a holiday; I’ve come here to further my footballing career and to win trophies with the club.”