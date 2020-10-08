Cool but mostly dry weekend in store on local weather front

The coming weekend is set to be cool but mostly dry.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – Below average

Rainfall – Below average

Windspeed – Average

Sunshine totals – Average

Sunrise – 7.45am

Sunset – 6.40pm

“BACKGROUND – An area of Low pressure over Britain weakens and heads away east. High pressure to our SW extends in and becomes the major influence on our weather over the coming days.

“THURSDAY – A cloudy start with some light showers about. Things improve as the day progresses, with dry conditions and more sunshine this afternoon and evening. Light NW winds, becoming moderate later. Max 12°C. Mostly dry with a mix of clear spells and clouds tonight. Minimum 6°C.

“FRIDAY – Dry (small risk of the odd shower). A mix of clouds and sunshine. Moderate to fresh NW winds. Cold at 11°C.

“SATURDAY – Dry. Mostly cloudy with some sunny spells. Moderate to fresh NW winds. Max 12°C.

“SUNDAY – Dry. A cloudy / sunny mix. Moderate NW winds. Max 12°C. Some rain likely late Sunday night.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a decent enough run of weather. We remain in a cold NW airflow, but apart from a few showers, it looks mostly dry with some decent sunshine at times.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.