Cooley Community Alert group encourage locals to report visitors to the area to Gardaí

The Cooley Community Alert group have encouraged people to report visitors to the area to the Gardaí.

As one of the most scenic areas of the county, the Cooley Peninsula is often frequented by people taking in mountain hikes, green way walks, cycles or trips to the beach.

However, due to social distancing rules in place people are not supposed to travel more than 2km from their home for exercise or recreation purposes.

The group say they have received numerous reports of people still visiting the area but have asked them to stop doing so.

They said: “Last Sunday night and again yesterday we got multiple reports of people having broken lockdown and coming to the peninsula. There is no point telling us at 10pm. Ring 0429388400 and report them when you see it and the Gardaí will respond.

“All the walkers more than 2km in Ravensdale, Carlingford and around the area go home and the same for the groups of cyclists. The beach is not the place for a trip! Go home please.

“It’s all our lives.”