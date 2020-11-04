Cooley Kickhams set up GoFundMe page to support new walking track

Cooley Kickhams GFC have set up a GoFundMe page to help support the construction of a new walking track at their grounds at Fr McEvoy Park.

Construction on the track commenced yesterday with 70% of the costs being paid for by Louth Leader Partnership and the remaining 30% to be paid for by the club.

Kevin Smyth of Cooley Kickhams explained why the club were seeking support.

He said: “Our plans include the installation of LED lighting around the walking track for which additional funds will be required.

“Once completed this will be a 1km long, fully lit walking track with ample parking facilities in a safe off-road environment. It will be a huge asset to a rural community such as ours, especially in these difficult times, as it will provide a welcome outlet for our physical and mental health.

“The walking track will be available to the whole community, the only requirement is that users must join as either a full or a social member (half price) for insurance purposes.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions we have been unable to run any of our usual fundraisers in 2020. We are therefore asking for the support of the community via donations to help us achieve our goal. You will receive an entry into a prize draw supporting local businesses with every €10 donated.”

You can support the GoFundMe page here.