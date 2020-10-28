Cooley Parish Rosary Relay takes place this weekend

The Parish of Cooley is holding a Rosary Relay this weekend – starting at 6pm on Friday and running through until 6pm on Saturday.

This 24 hour relay invites people from all townlands in the parish and beyond to join the organisers every half hour for 24 hours praying through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother for God’s protection against the Coronavirus.

Moira Campbell of the Cooley Pastoral Council said: “We would like to warmly welcome you to join us online at the following link for this unique community experience at https://www.churchservices.tv/grange

“If you would like to join us in the Church of Saint James to recite the rosary on behalf of your townland, please let us know at cooleyparish@gmail.com or 0429376105.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page for further details in the coming days.”

Further details can be found here.

