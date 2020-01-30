Corcoran helps DCU to Sigerson Cup success

Geraldines and Louth GAA player was part of the DCU side who clinched the Sigerson Cup courtesy of a 0-14 to 0-7 point win over IT Carlow last night.

Corcoran, who was 20 on the night, lined out in the full back line for the game in Glasnevin and helped restrict Carlow too few opening.

DCU president Brian MacCraith, who hails from Dundalk, was among the first to congratulate Paddy Christie’s side on their success.

His club the Geraldines also congratulated the Corcoran and Murphy family on Dan’s success. He is pictured above with them and the Sigerson Cup.