Costa Coffee re-opens its doors at Applegreen Service Station at Castlebellingham

Costa Coffee has re-opened its doors at the Applegreen Service Stations off the M1 motorway at Castlebellingham.

The announcement was made earlier today via Facebook.

The chain said: “Costa at Applegreen Castlebellingham is open again. Whether you’re on the road or just passing by, we have the best coffee for your journey.”

Up until now Costa stores across the country as well as locally have remained closed with no indication as yet regarding when they will re-open.