Council appeals for people to safely dispose of Personal Protection Equipment

Louth County Council has issued an appeal asking people to safely dispose of Personal Protection Equipment after using them.

In recent weeks there has been a growing number of gloves and face masks found discarded throughout the county.

Reacting to this the local authority has asked that people dispose of their PPE at home.

They said: “During this emergency period many are using Personal Protection Equipment in order to keep safe and to avoid passing or potentially catching the corona virus.

“In order to protect all our colleagues who are maintaining our towns to a high standard of hygiene, Louth County Council are requesting members of the public to discard gloves, masks etc in street bins and not to discard them on public spaces. All our street bins and furniture are cleaned and sanitised regularly.

“It is all our responsibility to protect each other. Let’s do this together.

“Many thanks for your co-operation.”