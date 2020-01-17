Council encourages people to check their are eligible to vote in General Election

Louth County Council has encouraged all voters to check they are eligible to vote in next month’s General Election by logging on to checktheregister.ie

If your name is not on checktheregister.ie contact Louth County Council’s Franchise section at 1890 202 303 or register@louthcoco.ie

You can apply to be included on the voter’s register supplement by submitting a completed RFA2 form to Louth County Council by 5pm on Wednesday, 22nd January. The form can be downloaded here.

County Hall on the St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk and the Civic Offices on Fair Street, Drogheda will be open this Saturday from 10am to 4pm to facilitate people who want to submit an application form for inclusion on the voters’ register supplement in time for the general election.