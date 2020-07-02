Council given go ahead to CPO land for the planned upgrade of Mount Avenue

Louth County Council have been given the go ahead to process with a compulsory purchase order to acquire lands for the improvement and upgrade of the Mount Avenue Road in Dundalk.

The authorisation of the compulsory acquisition of lands was granted by An Bord Pleanála as part of a planned upgrade to coincide with a series of housing developments on the road, which is known locally as ‘The Back of the Wall.’

In reaching their decision An Bord Pleanála said: “Having considered the objections made to the CPO and having regard to the following:

(a) The purpose of the compulsory acquisition for road improvements including new road construction, provision of new pedestrian and cycle facilities, carriageway widening, junction improvement and the closure of Mount Avenue to vehicular traffic at Farrandreg;

(b) The community need, public interest served and overall benefits to be achieved from the proposed road improvement works;

(c) The existing deficiencies in the road network serving this area in terms of width, alignment and lack of provision of pedestrians and cyclists and the resultant improvements in road safety facilitated by the acquisition of lands;

(d) The policies and objectives of the Dundalk and Environs Development Plan 2009 – 2015 and the Louth County Development Plan 2015 – 2021;

(e) The relevant provisions of the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy for the Eastern and Midland Region 2019;

(f) The objections received and the submissions and observations made at the Oral Hearing held on the 3rd day of March 2020; and

(g) The report and recommendation of the Inspector.

“it is considered that, subject to the modifications set out in the schedule to this Order, the acquisition by the Local Authority of the lands which are the subject of the Compulsory Purchase Order, and the extinguishment of the public rights-of-way included in the Order, are necessary for the purposes stated and the said objections cannot be sustained against this necessity.”