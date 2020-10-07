Council planning temporary road closure on the Ramparts Road

Louth County Council have given notice of their intention to close the Rampart Road (L-20051-10) between Rampart Lane (L-20024-10) and Marshes Avenue (L-20051-12) to vehicular traffic later for a period of up to one week later this month.

The closure is planned between 8am on Tuesday October 27th to 5pm on Friday November 6th for not more than a week to facilitate Irish Water constructing a new manhole as part of foul sewer connection onto an existing foul sewer line.

The extent of the road closure will be from the junction of Marshes Avenue to the junction with Rampart Lane.

Local access will be maintained at all times.

Diversions will be as follows:

From Marshes Avenue, traffic will be diverted via Rampart Road, Distillery Lane, Jocelyn Street, Roden Place, Francis Street, Park Street and Rampart Lane.

From Rampart Lane traffic will be diverted via Rampart Road, River Lane, Park Street, Magnet Road, Market Square, Crowe Street, Roden Place, Jocelyn Street and Jocelyn Drive.

Any person who wishes to object should lodge an objection to William Walsh, Senior Executive Officer, Operations, Louth County Council, not later than 4pm on Tuesday October 13th.