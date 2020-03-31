Council services remain open to the public despite office closure

Louth County Council offices will be closed to members of the public until April 13th due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the local authority continue to deliver essential services at this time, mainly by remote means.

The council’s phone number at 1890 202303 is dedicated to matters in relation to the maintenance of essential service.

All other matters should be directed to info@louthcoco.ie which continues to operate and is the most effective means of communication at this time.

The following additional numbers have been put in place to deal with specific issues and are staffed on a normal working hours basis:

Community Support

Tel: 1800 805817

Email: covid19@louthcoco.ie

Homelessness

Tel: 042 9334214

HAP

Tel: 041 9876137