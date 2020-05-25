Council to close Blackrock beach tomorrow ahead of planned protest

Louth County Council will close Blackrock beach tomorrow afternoon ahead of a planned protest that evening by controversial journalist Gemma O’Doherty.

The local authority will close the lower car park from 8am on Tuesday and the beach from 2pm. Both will be reopened on Wednesday.

O’Doherty had planned to hold a protest on the beach against the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The ‘Bunreacht on the Beach’ event encouraged people to bring their deck chairs and tricolours, adding “it’s time to take back our country.”

The event has been organised to mark ‘100 days of the unelected Government’ with topics including: no to Corona laws, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal and no to unlawful lockdown.

It now remains to be seen whether or not it will proceed as planned.