Louth is ‘dangerously close’ to having further Covid-19 restrictions imposed

Louth County Council have made an appeal for people to abide by Covid-19 regulations to prevent the county going into a similar lockdown to that imposed on Dublin at the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Louth since the start of the month have only been surpassed by the capital, raising concerns that more stringent measures could be applied to prevent the situation worsening locally.

With that in mind, the local authority release a joint statement along with Gardaí and the HSE last night telling people ‘It’s in our hands’.

The statement, sent on behalf of Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Dolores Minogue, Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, Chief Superintendant of An Garda Siochana, Christy Mangan and Regional Chief Officer, Health Service Executive, Pat Bennett said: “The increased number of COVID-19 cases – and the moving of Dublin to ‘Level 3’ restrictions – reminds us all of the need to redouble our efforts to minimise the spread of the virus.

“County Louth is currently operating with ‘Level 2’ restrictions, which means we can still have visitors from more than one household in our homes, can still engage in sporting activities and meet friends for a bite to eat while making sure we follow coughing and sneezing etiquette, washing our hands, wearing a face mask and socially distancing.

“However, the county is dangerously close to having similar restrictions to Dublin put in place.”

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Dolores Minogue, said: “If that happens, all of these simple pleasures will no longer be possible. Too many families have lost a loved one to this deadly virus. Businesses and the local economy will suffer more under tighter restrictions.

“The direction Louth takes is in all of our hands. We know that, if we all work together and follow the current guidelines, we can reverse the current trend and protect each other from the virus.

“I urge everyone to make sure they understand the current restrictions by consulting the HSE website and sticking to them. Let’s work together to protect each other and reverse the number of COVID-19 cases in our County,” added Cllr. Minogue.

The statement continued: “We are calling on everyone in the county to act now to break the chains of transmission, and ensure we live as optimally as possible with the virus, keeping our schools open, resuming non-Covid healthcare and protecting our vulnerable people.

“We are asking every person in Louth to take positive action immediately, and change your current behaviours.

“This means: