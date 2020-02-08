Council warns that coastal flooding is possible on Sunday

Louth County Council have warned that some coastal flooding is possible on Sunday when Storm Ciara hits the area.

Areas around Dundalk Bay are most at risk during high tide at 11.20am.

Sand bags are available from the Louth County Council Macinery Yard on the Ardee Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday.

An orange wind warning is in place from 5am on Sunday until midday. All parks and playgrounds in the county will be closed on Sunday as a result.