Categories: HeadlineLocal newsWeather

Council warns that coastal flooding is possible on Sunday

Louth County Council have warned that some coastal flooding is possible on Sunday when Storm Ciara hits the area.

Areas around Dundalk Bay are most at risk during high tide at 11.20am.

Sand bags are available from the Louth County Council Macinery Yard on the Ardee Road from 8am to 4pm on Sunday.

An orange wind warning is in place from 5am on Sunday until midday. All parks and playgrounds in the county will be closed on Sunday as a result.
TOTT Editor

Share
Published by
TOTT Editor
Tags: Storm Ciara
4 hours ago

Recent Posts

47% voter turnout in Louth as of 5.30pm

A constituency average of 47% of voters had voted in today’s General Election as of…

4 hours ago

Wind warning upgraded to orange due to Storm Ciara

Met Éireann has upgraded its wind warning to Status Orange nationwide for tomorrow morning, with Storm Ciara set…

11 hours ago

David Keenan releases video for new track ‘The Healing’

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan has released his new music video for 'The Healing'. The video…

1 day ago

Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust AGM to take place later this month

The annual general meeting of the Carlingford Lough Heritage Trust will take place on Monday…

1 day ago

Number of properties sold in Louth last year increases by 6.8%

There was a marked increase in the number of people buying homes in commuter counties…

1 day ago

Wet and windy conditions expected this weekend as Storm Ciara arrives

Temperatures are set to drop close to freezing tonight with wet and windy conditions over…

1 day ago

This website uses cookies.