Councillors highlight the ‘scourge’ of illegal dumping

Two local councillors have slammed those who have been illegally dumping household goods in the area during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In recent days both Edel Corrigan and Maeve Yore have taken to social media to highlight illegal dumping at Killin and Bridge-a-Crinn.

Sinn Féin Cllr Corrigan described the dumping as “shameful behaviour” while independent Cllr Yore said the behaviour drove her mad and described the litter louts as a “scourge on our county.”

Other cases of illegal dumping have also been reported in Ravensdale, Linenhall Street, Junction 16 of the M1 motorway, the Ardee Road, the Dublin Road, Tom Bellew Avenue and other areas.

Anyone who witnesses this dumping is asked to contact Louth County Council’s litter warden or their local representative.