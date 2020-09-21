Councillors vote to leave Local Property Tax rate unchanged once again

Louth County Councillors have once again voted to leave the Local Property Tax rate unchanged for next year.

The decision means for the fifth year in succession, there is no change in the rate of Local Property Tax. That follows reductions of 1.5% in both 2015 and 2014. Today’s decision means that for next year, Louth’s LPT rate remains at a national standard.

Councillors have the power to to increase or decrease the tax by 15% either way on an annual basis.

Chief Executive Joan Martin once again recommended that councillors increase the LPT by 15%, which would have resulted in around €1.4 million of additional income for the local authority to be used for discretionary spending.

However after a Fianna Fáil vote to increase the rate by 10% was defeated by 23 votes to three, the remaining 26 councillors in attendance at this morning’s meeting in St Gerard’s Hall voted in favour of note changing the rate.

Louth County Council’s coffers have taken a huge hit as a result of Covid-19 with €1 million in lost income reported at today’s meeting. Commercial rates have also been significantly affected, the meeting heard.